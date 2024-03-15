Bobcats Bitten Back by Birds in 4-2 Defeat

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Despite scoring the first two goals of the game and controlling play for most of the first half of the game, the Blue Ridge Bobcats fell 4-2 to the Carolina Thunderbirds before a Friday night crowd of 1,000+ at the APEX Center.

Carson Andreoli scored his first goal as a Bobcat on his first shift as a Bobcat, rifling a wrist shot past Mario Cavaliere and popping off the water bottle on his net just 41 seconds into the hockey game.

Five minutes later, Nikita Ivashkin and Vladislav Vlasov linked up and found Joel Frazee free in the high slot, who put home his 7th of the season to double the Blue Ridge lead. The Bobcats lead 2-0 after one and 2-1 after the second period, the longest portion of time the Thunderbirds had trailed in 9 meetings with the Bobcats so far this season.

The two teams meet again for a St. Patrick's Day celebration tomorrow night at 7:00.

