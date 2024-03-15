River Dragons Announce New Junior Affiliate in Wasaga

March 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has added a junior program affiliation with the newly-named Wasaga River Dragons of the GMHL.

Headed up by Columbus River Dragons head scout Brandon Billie, the team will host a prospects camp in April as they look forward to taking the ice in the fall.

"Our relationship with Brandon has played an integral role in our success at the professional level," said River Dragons CEO Jeff Croop. "Expanding on that relationship is a no-brainer. We wish the new River Dragons all the success in the world."

The River Dragons affiliation with the Bradford Bulls will continue as well. The partnership has sent several players to Columbus including Ryan Hunter, Nathan Balkwill, Jacob Kelly and Michael Greco.

"We look forward to the partnership as we look to add the next crop of talented young players to the River Dragons," said Billie. "The league is a developmental junior hockey league based in Ontario and Quebec, and has produced talent for both the college and minor professional levels."

From the Wasaga River Dragons:

The Wasaga Junior Hockey Club would like to announce our official team name. The newest GMHL expansion team will be named the Wasaga River Dragons!

Thank you to everyone who participated in our name the team contest! The amount of public interest and participation in our contest was incredible and we feel so grateful for such a warm welcome to Wasaga Beach.

Wasaga River Dragons was submitted by Carly McGuire. Her suggestion sparked more than just a name for the first Wasaga Junior A hockey team in the history of Wasaga Beach. In vetting the name, it advanced a new partnership: The Wasaga Junior Hockey Club will enter in to a partnership with the Columbus River Dragons (FPHL) Minor Pro League team out of Columbus, Georgia.

The Wasaga River Dragons name makes sense for our club because of the Nottawasaga River that runs through the Town of Wasaga Beach - and this new partnership. The Minor Pro League has been responsible for promoting and advancing over 500 players to various professional leagues including the AHL, ECHL, SPHL, and European leagues.

The Wasaga Junior Hockey Club will now be able to give graduating players the option of BOTH college hockey and professional hockey opportunities. This partnership will give many prospective players a direct developmental pipeline to advance to minor league pro through our program!

So what happens next? We're getting ready for our first Wasaga River Dragons prospects camp. The camp will take place April 26 - 28, 2024 and includes three games and one practice at New Wasaga Stars Arena. The cost is $175 per participant. To sign up or for more information please email Wasagariverdragons@gmail.com.

Follow Wasaga's social media pages :

Instagram - @Wasagariverdragons

Facebook - Wasaga River Dragons

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

River Dragons Announce New Junior Affiliate in Wasaga - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.