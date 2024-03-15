River Dragons Add Second Developmental Player in Virostek

March 15, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has inked goaltender Hunter Virostek as its second Developmental Player of the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old Virostek just wrapped up his ACHA collegiate career with Liberty University, where he posted a career 49-23-2 mark to go with a 2.59 GAA and .923 save percentage. Virostek put together a nine-game win streak this season and finished in the ACHA Top 15 nationally in both goals against and save percentage.

Additionally, the River Dragons returned Jay Croop to the active roster ahead of this weekend's action.

The River Dragons return to the ice this Saturday and Sunday against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Saturday's 7:05 pm game is Faith and Family Night and our next Chick-fil-A Midland / Kissin' 99.3 Family Four Pack Night. Sunday is our St. Patrick's Day celebration with specialty jerseys worn during the game to be auctioned off on the DASH app. Get your tickets now at the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.