Dorighi Collects Four Hits in Debut, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 6-5

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Brennen Dorighi went 4-for-4 with a home run, becoming the second State College Spikes player to notch four hits in his debut with the club this season, but the Williamsport Crosscutters took a 6-5 decision at Wednesday afternoon's Super Splash Day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Super Splash Day fun included a fire truck from Pleasant Gap Fire Company, a dunk tank with Spikes staffers taking the plunge throughout the game, and more wet and wild fun as the Geisinger Kids Zone turned into the Splash Zone and fans young and old enjoyed the matinee matchup.

In game action, Dorighi collected a single in the second inning, a double in the fourth and a single in the fifth before launching a game-tying, leadoff homer off the right-field foul pole in the seventh. The Iowa product joined Spikes (8-8 2nd Half) teammate Carlos Contreras in producing a four-hit game in his first contest for State College in 2023. Contreras accomplished the feat in the season's second-half opener on July 7 for the first four-hit game in a Spikes debut since major leaguer Tommy Edman did so in 2016.

The Spikes trailed 5-0 in the fourth inning before rallying to tie the game. Braedon Blackford led off the home half of the fourth with a single before moving to third on Dorighi's double and scoring on a wild pitch. Ryan Guardino then singled home Dorighi to cut the margin to 5-2.

A Williamsport (6-9 2nd Half) error in the fifth opened the door for another Spikes run and Blackford drew State College within one with a sacrifice fly to center field in the same frame.

The Crosscutters scored the winning run in the ninth, however, as a catcher's interference call erased a potential inning-ending double play, and Garett Wallace's RBI groundout two batters later brought in the final tally.

Spikes reliever Ty Buckner (1-2) took the loss after yielding the unearned run in the ninth. Williamsport's Kaleb Sophy (1-2) threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, while Connor Langrell (3) yielding just one walk in a shutout ninth inning for the save.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will now continue their four-game series with the back half slated for Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. Thursday will feature a 6:35 p.m. matchup between the two teams, with right-hander Marv Guarin (0-1) on the mound for State College to face Williamsport left-hander Salvatore Ferro (0-1).

Following the completion of the series on Friday, the Spikes will head back home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to face the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for a two-game mini-series on a big weekend at the ballpark.

The Spikes and Mount Nittany Health invite fans to join in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday for the annual Paint the Park Pink Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During the 6:35 p.m. game, the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health will raise funds and awareness with a Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, a Pink Socks Giveaway, special tributes, and much more during the night.

The Spikes' pink jerseys, which will be worn by players and coaches during the July 29 game, will go up for bids on the LiveSource app with the Pink Jersey-off-the-Back Auction. One year after the bidding helped the Spikes and Mount Nittany Health reach a Paint the Park Pink record $9,265 raised to fight breast cancer, the proceeds from this year's auction will go to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation to support the work done by the Breast Care Center at Mount Nittany Health.

Bidding on the LiveSource app, which can be downloaded at LiveSourceApp.com, will commence before the Paint the Park Pink game, allowing Spikes fans from all over the world to put their bids down and help the fight against breast cancer. After the game, auction winners in attendance at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be able to come onto the field and receive their jerseys, signed by the Spike that wore it, from the players and coaches.

The night will also be enhanced by the presence of Spikes pitching coach Jerome Williams, who will participate in pre-game festivities. Williams, an 11-year major league veteran who was the San Francisco Giants' first-round draft choice in 1999, wore a pink glove on the mound throughout his career to promote breast cancer awareness in honor of his late mother Deborah, who passed away in 2001 after fighting breast cancer.

In addition, the Spikes will wear special Pink Socks for the game, and the first 500 fans of all ages can pick up a pair of their own at the ballpark gates with a Pink Socks Giveaway presented by Mount Nittany Health.

The evening culminates with a fantastic Pink Themed FIREWORKS show after the game, presented by Mount Nittany Health, that will light up the skies over Happy Valley.

Fans will also be able to literally Paint the Park Pink during the game, as selected ballpark areas will be available for fans to use as a canvas for messages of support and remembrance on behalf of breast cancer fighters in their lives, which will be given to Mount Nittany Health for display following the game.

Plus, it's Scout Night and Penns Valley Community Night at the ballpark on Saturday, as well as a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3 featuring Baseball Bingo.

Sunday, the first 500 fans of all ages will get a LuCKy the Lion Bobblehead presented by Lion Country Kiawhen gates open at 3:00 p.m. for the 4:05 p.m. game. Spikes Season Ticket Holders and Groups will get early entrance, and Season Ticket Holders can also use one of their guaranteed giveaway items by contacting their ticket representative.

Youngsters will also be able to enjoy a FREE Geisinger Kids Zone all game long, with inflatables, wiffle ball and more available.

It's also a Salute to Field Hockey on a Sunday Funday presented by BIG Froggy 101, featuring a Pre-Game Catch on the Field and a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove for the first 100 kids at the Pre-Game Catch, all presented by curavetti.

The first 250 kids ages 12 and under will eat free with a voucher good for a hot dog, chips and soda, and all Hard Seltzers are half-price from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday, as well as every game remaining on the second half of the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field starting at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

