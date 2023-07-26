Keys Snap Thunder's 4-Game Win Streak

July 26, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder were back home looking to extend their win streak to five games, following a three game sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Their win streak was bolstered by phenomenal pitching and timely hitting; one stayed true on Wednesday night's series opener against the Frederick Keys, while the other did not.

After Frederick starter Dalton Ponce left the game with an apparent injury before throwing a pitch in the first inning, Keys manager Rene Rivera had to improvise and turned to his bullpen looking for length. Albert Cuello-Batista got the "start" and was brilliant, going four scoreless innings and striking out four. Matthew Maldonado relieved Cuello-Batista in the fifth and was even more impressive. Maldonado also threw four scoreless innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out seven.

The Thunder bats were unable to provide any run support for Nick Payero. After allowing an RBI-single to Andrew Papantonis in the top of the second, Payero settled down, going six innings of one run ball. For the third appearance in a row, the Seton Hall product has gone five-plus innings.

The Thunder bats only tallied five hits and left eight on base. The Thunder loaded the bases in the ninth inning with one out, and Frederick closer Joe Sprake struck out Craig Corliss and Max Giordano to lift the Keys to a 1-0 victory. Throughout their four-game win streak, the Thunder were hitting .311 (14/45) with runners-in-scoring-position. In the series opener against Frederick, they were 0-8 in the same situation.

Taking home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game Honors was Thunder centerfielder Kolby Johnson for his three-hit performance. Johnson is now hitting .383 through his first 47 at-bats in a Thunder uniform.

Your First Half Champion Thunder fell to 8-6 (27-13 overall) on the second half before heading into game two of the series with Frederick. Game two is on Wednesday July 26th at 11:00 AM. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Summer Camp Day! To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.