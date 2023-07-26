Cutters Rally Late To Beat Spikes

July 26, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters led early, lost it, and finally broke the tie in the ninth to defeat State College Spikes 6-5.

The offense for the Cutters tallied 11 hits through the game including a three-hit day from Tyler Lasch where he also collected two RBIs. Mason Minzey had two hits and added two RBIs. Brayland Skinner collected two hits and two runs scored. Garett Wallace drove in the go-ahead RBI in the ninth which added to his 1-4 day.

Cutters pitcher James Reilly threw a perfect inning to start the game. Mitchell Scott followed along allowing a hit and three walks but avoiding giving up a run in his inning of work. John Mikolaicyk threw four and two thirds innings where he allowed five total runs, three earned, with seven hits, six walks and three strikeouts. Kaleb Sophy threw an inning and a third where he only surrendered a hit. Conner Langrell collected the save as he threw an inning and gave up only a walk.

WP: Kaleb Sophy (1-2)LP: Ty Bunkner (1-2)SV: Conner Langrell (3)

Crosscutters Record: 6-9

Next Game: Thursday, July 27th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, July 27th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Time Mascot Appearance, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.