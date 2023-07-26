Thunder Combine for 2-Hit Shutout, Take Game 2 from Frederick

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder responded in game two against Frederick with a 6-0 win, after a tough 1-0 loss the game before. The Thunder bats came alive, stringing together 13 hits in the combined shutout victory on Wednesday afternoon from Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Trenton was led on the bump by right-hander Kade Lancour, who improved to 2-1 on the year and tossed six innings of one-hit, shutout baseball. Lancour took home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors.

The Thunder got the offense working early, striking in the bottom of the first when Ramon Jimenez laced an RBI-double to the right field wall to score Kolby Johnson. They added another in the third, when Dan Covino got involved with a single that scored Jimenez and extended his on base streak to 12 games. The Thunder doubled up their score in the fifth when Roberto Lopez stepped in with the bases loaded and delivered a two-RBI single to make it 4-0 Thunder.

Trenton wasn't finished there, when Ramon Jimenez continued his hot day at the dish with an RBI single to extend the lead yet again. Jimenez went 4-5 at the dish with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored. The sixth thunder run later came around to score on a wild pitch which brought Joe Impeduglia across making it a 6-0 game.

The Thunder pitching continued its dominance of late, with three arms combining for a two-hit shutout. After Lancour came Brennan O'Neil who struck out three in two innings of work. Newcomer Lorenzo Petersen of Grambling State made his Thunder debut with a clean inning in the ninth to cap off the shutout. Trenton's pitching and defense was dominant from start to finish, only allowing three Frederick baserunners on the afternoon.

Your First Half Champion Thunder return home on July 29th for a two-game set with the Williamsport Crosscutters. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Post Game Fireworks & Faith & Family Night!

