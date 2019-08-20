Done and Dusted

Hillsboro sent Oregon Duck Ryne Nelson to the mound to contest Jason Reynolds. Nelson had the early advantage with a scoreless top of the first.

The Hops offense came out with its hair on fire. Hillsboro jumped Reynolds for five early runs and batted around at the same time. Ricky Martinez led off with a single and the flood gates opened. Andy Yerzy stepped up with the bases loaded and smacked a single to right field, driving in Tristin English and Jesus Marriaga. Dom Canzone then drove in Liover Peguero on a single. However he did not stay on the bases long as he was cleared off by means of a Eddie Hernandez bases clearing triple.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Hops added insult to injury with a Jorge Barrosa RBI single scoring Martinez from second base.

Tri-City scored their first run off the night against Wilfry Cruz, when Kelvin Melean scored on a throwing error committed by Tristin English.

The teams exchanged zeros until the top half of the sixth frame, when Sean Guilbe drove in Logan Driscoll with a sacrifice fly to deep center field to make the game 6-2 Hillsboro.

Cruz went four solid innings allowing one earned run and striking out five.

2017 Northwest League All-Star infielder Yan Sanchez made his return to Ron Tonkin Field. The former infielder touched 93 miles and hour with the fastball. He struggled with his command but flashed an electric fastball.

De Facto Closer Eduardo Herrera entered the game in the top of the 8th inning in relief of Sanchez in a bit of a jam after they had scored a run on a bases loaded walk. Herrera surrendered a sacrifice fly then punched out Luke Becker to end the inning.

Hillsboro closes the homestand at 4-2, and moves one game ahead of the Eugene Emeralds as they prepare to head down I-5 for a three game set versus the Emeralds. Hererra picked up his sixth save of the season, this time of the five out variety.

First pitch tomorrow night is at 7:05 pm, and you can catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with Matt Richert on the call.

FINAL: Hillsboro 6 Tri-City 4

