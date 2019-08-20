C's Ride Brooms Toward Tri-City After Sweep of Hawks

Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C. -- Cameron Eden went 3-for-5 helping pace the Canadians offense toward an 8-3 victory over Boise on Monday night in front of 6,413 fans. Vancouver collected 12 hits in the finale of a three-game series against the South Division Hawks while Nick Fraze earned his first professional victory.

Vancouver put a handful of crooked numbers of Nat Bailey Stadium's manually operated scoreboard plating three runs in both the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings while capping the night off with a pair of insurance runs in the home half of the eighth. The outburst was welcomed after the Canadians managed just six runs over the series first two games - both wins.

Five C's players had multi-hit games with Cameron Eden leading the way (3-for-5) while Tanner Morris (2-for-4); Jesus Lopez (2-for-5); Ronny Brito (2-for-4) and Trevor Schwecke (2-for-3) also kept Vancouver marching toward a third straight win over the road weary Hawks. Morris and McGregory Contreras both had a pair of RBI.

On the mound, Nick Fraze went three no-hit innings in relief of starter Luis Quinones. Fraze, the 22nd round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays in this year's draft picked up his first professional win (1-1) while Nicolas Medina helped bail Vancouver out of a bases loaded, no one out jam in the top of the seventh inning as Gage Burland allowed a pair of runs on three hits and a walk without recording an out. Parker Caracci closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

Vancouver (11-14) remains four games back of Spokane in the North Division with 13 games remaining, but made up a game on Tri-City who lost to Hillsboro in the finale of a three-game series out at Volcanoes Stadium.

The Canadians can advance to the North Division Final in one of two ways at this point of the season. Either win the North Division outright or hope to have Spokane claim the second half pennant and have a better second half winning percentage than either Tri-City and Everett. Spokane won the first half title which means should the Indians win both halves - the other three teams in the North would be judged on their second half merits.

Vancouver now travels to Tri-City for a quick three-game series that begins on Tuesday, August 20th at 7:15pm. Toronto Blue Jays first rounder Alek Manoah gets the ball for the C's in the first game while Adam Kloffenstein goes in game two. All three contests can be heard live on Sportsnet 650.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday, August 23rd at 7:05pm as the C's welcome Salem-Keizer for a four-game series (August 23-26) followed by a three-game series vs. Tri-City (August 28-30) with tickets available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

