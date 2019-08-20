Vancouver Sweeps Boise in 8-3 Victory

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Off of a few big innings from the bats, the Vancouver Canadians (Short Season A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) swept the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in an 8-3 win at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Lot of offense came around early in the ballgame. With a runner at first base, Vladimir Dilone sent a twisting hit over towards the right field corner that bounced and rolled into foul territory. LJ Hatch sprinted home to score the first run and give Boise a 1-0 lead. When Dilone slid into third, the throw was slapped away and Dilone tried to go home, but was tagged out.

The Canadians responded with a big three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Trevor Schwecke walked and it tied the game 1-1. Later Brett Wright hit a sacrifice fly to right field and then another run scored after a throw to home was offline. Vancouver took the lead at 3-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Vancouver tacked on two runs from an two-RBI double and an RBI-single. They lead 6-1.

Boise answered with a big inning of their own in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded, Yorvis Torrealba lined a ball to right that scored Bryant Quijada. After a pitching substitution from the Canadians, Trey Jacobs sent a ground ball towards second base, which was turned for a force out, but Dilone scored and made it a 6-3 game.

Vancouver did not quit with the offense in the bottom of the eighth. With two runners on, Mc Gregory Contreras rocketed a line drive into right field that Torrealba approached and slid on, but couldn't come up with the catch and the ball rolled towards the wall. At the end of the inning, the Canadians would take an 8-3 lead and close it with that as the final score.

Boise will travel to Salem-Keizer to take on the Volcanoes in a three-game series with a first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. PT (7:35 p.m. MT).

