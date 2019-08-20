August 19th: Homers by Adkins, Freed Not Enough in 9-7 Loss

August 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





In the bottom of the second inning, after Everett jumped to a 6-1 lead, Marco Luciano hits a two-run double to dead center field that scores Bishop and Chris Corbett and cuts the deficit to 6-3.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, after Everett increases the lead to 7-3, Kwan Adkins hits a 2-run home run to cut the deficit once again to 7-5.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, after Everett made the score 9-5, Freed hits a two-run home run over the wall in left field which also scores Carter Aldrete and cuts the lead once again to 9-7 Aquasox.

The Volcanoes will look to start their new series right against the Boise Hawks at Volcanoes Stadium as Conner Nurse will face off against Jeffri Ocando.

