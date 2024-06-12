Dominique Rhymes Launches "Touchdown for Kids" Fundraiser

June 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Every catch that receiver Dominique Rhymes makes is meaningful for the Ottawa REDBLACKS, but during the 2024 CFL season, they may mean even more to the community of Ottawa.

The 30-year-old Rhymes, in partnership with the OSEG Foundation, announced his 2024 "Touchdown for Kids" fundraiser, today. He plans to donate $200 for every touchdown and $25 for every catch, this season, with proceeds going towards the OSEG Foundation's Legacy Project; a new program to complete an impactful project that proposes to build, revitalize, expand, or enhance the Ottawa community through infrastructure development that addresses barriers to accessing sports for children and youth.

"One of the main reasons that I play this game is to be able to give back," said Rhymes. "I'm looking forward to contributing on the field both for my team, and for my community."

Applications for the Legacy Project are being accepted until July 20, 2024, with the successful applicant granted up to $100,000 towards the completion of their positive impact project. RNation will get the chance to vote for their choice among the top five projects, with the winner being announced on September 7 at TD Place, when the REDBLACKS take on the Toronto Argonauts.

Rhymes, who encourages fans to join him in donating to the project, is back in the nation's capital for the first time since 2019, following a three-season stint with the BC Lions. Though limited to 10 games by injury a season ago, the Murray State product put up a combined 2,347 receiving yards on 148 catches, and 18 touchdowns over his three seasons out west. Rhymes earned CFL All-Star honours in 2022, on the back of a 1,401-yard, 11-touchdown season.

He'll look to get the fundraising effort started tomorrow, when the REDBLACKS open their season against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 7:30pm ET under the lights at TD Place.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.