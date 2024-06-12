Week 2 in the CFL

THE WEEK THAT WAS

2024 vs. 2023

Points per game: 51.8 vs. 43.5

Yards per carry: 4.4 vs. 5.3

Net yards: 700 vs. 602

Offensive TDs: 20 vs. 13

Four QBs registered 300+ passing yard games, but they went 1-3.

Toronto (14) and Saskatchewan (13) overcame double-digit deficits to claim victory. During the 2023 season, 1-in-5 games involved a double-digit comeback.

Each club registered at least one sack; Toronto had six.

3-of-4 games decided in the final three minutes.

The four teams that led after the first quarter won the game, but three of them also trailed at some point during the contest.

STRONG STARTS UNDER CENTRE

(W1: 2024 vs. 2023)

TD passes: 15 vs. 9

Interceptions: 7 vs. 11

TD-to-INT ratio: 2.1 vs. 0.8

Passer rating: 108.0 vs. 77.4

Completion percentage: 73.4 vs. 61.0

Passing yards: 2,285 vs. 1,838

ALS FLYING HIGH

Montreal has won six straight regular season games, dating back to the final five matches of 2023; it is the team's longest streak since 2014. A seventh win this week would be their longest run since 2006.

The stats behind this stretch:

Yards allowed per game: 294

Sacks: 22

Turnovers forced: 23

Turnover ratio: +18

QB completion rate: 77 per cent

Points per game: 28.8

Points allowed per game: 13.7

QUICK SLANTS

WPG at OTT

Winnipeg has not started 0-2 since 2016

Zach Collaros is a career 4-4 vs. Ottawa

Dalton Schoen needs for four receptions to reach 150 in his career. He has registered at least one catch in every game he's played.

Ottawa is 5-3-1 in season openers.

The REDBLACKS are coming off a bye. In 2023, teams coming off a week's rest were 14-6.

After three seasons with the Bombers, QB Dru Brown will be making his first start against his former team. Since 1960, among all QBs with 150+ passes, Brown ranks first with one touchdown every 10.9 attempted passes. Collaros has one every 18.4 attempts.

Brown's career TD-to-INT ratio is 14:2.

Dominique Rhymes rejoins Ottawa after having played with the team from 2017-19, registering 1,578 yards on 102 catches over that span.

These two teams last met in Week 6 when Ottawa overcame a 25-6 deficit for a 31-28 overtime victory; it was the seventh largest fourth quarter turnaround in CFL history.

MTL at EDM

Montreal has won four of the past five meetings with Edmonton. Before that, Edmonton had won 11-in-a-row.

Cody Fajardo is a career 6-1 vs. Edmonton.

Tyson Philpot led all receivers with 141 yards last week - his second career game eclipsing 100 yards.

Montreal LB Frédéric Chagnon and Edmonton OL David Foucault played in their 100th CFL games last week.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is a career 3-4 against Montreal. He passed for 300+ yards and two touchdowns last week; it was the first time an Elk had accomplished the feat since Taylor Cornelius in 2021.

CGY at BC

Last week, Calgary became the first CFL team to reach 700 victories.

In their last nine meetings at BC Place, the Stampeders are 8-1.

Jake Maier is making his 29th straight start - the most by a Calgary QB since Henry Burris's 69 from 2008-11.

Last week, René Paredes registered his fifth career 6-for-6 showing on field goals.

BC Has not started 0-2 since 2019.

Last week, BC scored four offensive touchdowns, but they also committed five turnovers.

Vernon Adams Jr. led all quarterbacks in Week 1 with 363 passing yards. He made 11 20+ yard attempts, completing five, for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

SSK at HAM

Saskatchewan's Corey Mace won his head coaching debut last week. No Roughriders head coach has won his first two games since Corey Chamblin started 3-0 in 2012.

Trevor Harris (30,189) eclipsed the 30,000 passing yard milestone last week, and he now sits 19th all-time. Next up are Tom Burgess (30,308) and Sam Etcheverry (30,381).

Last week, Shawn Bane Jr. tied a team record with three touchdown receptions in one game.

Hamilton is in search of its fourth straight home win vs. Saskatchewan. The streak dates back to July 19, 2018.

Bo Levi Mitchell is a career 12-4 vs. Saskatchewan. He only has more victories vs. Edmonton (15). Last week, he established a new personal best with 36 rushing yards.

James Butler (119) was the only RB to reach 100 yards last week. It was his ninth game reaching the milestone.

