Argonauts Icon Ricky Ray to be Added to All-Time Argos List

June 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today in partnership with the Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association, that legendary Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray will be added to the All-Time Argos list in 2024. A celebration for Ricky will take place at BMO Field on June 28th when Toronto takes on Montreal.

The All-Time Argonauts program started in 1997 and since then 26 iconic Boatmen have been added to the prestigious roster as some of the greatest players to ever don the Double Blue. Damon Allen and Derrel Mitchell were the most recent additions to the list when they were added last season during the 150th-anniversary celebrations.

"It was indeed astonishing to me that someone so quiet could make so much noise on the field," said Argos general manager Michael "Pinball" Clemons, himself an "All-Time Argo". "Ricky Ray's records and multiple Grey Cup rings say more than he ever would! The enormity of his excellence is complemented by his uncommon modesty, quiet confidence, and unquestionable character. He is among the best to have ever dressed in the Double Blue and his induction into the list of All-Time Argos is quite frankly overdue!"

"The recognition of elite players as All-Time Argos was made for people like Ricky Ray," said Stace Coray, president of the Argonauts Alumni Association. "In other years the vote has been exceptionally close, but this year our members left no doubt which player they felt should be added to the list of Argo greats. Our Association is thrilled to celebrate Ricky's enormous contributions to the Double Blue as a player, leader, and two-time Grey Cup champion.

Ray was traded to the Argos from Edmonton in late 2011 and would go on to play 79 regular season games with the Boatmen between 2012-2018, making an indelible mark on the 151-year-old organization. In his first season in Double Blue, Ray led the team to a Grey Cup championship on home soil in the 100th playing of the iconic game, the team's first Grey Cup triumph since 2004. His penultimate season in 2017 also culminated in a Grey Cup victory, including a record 100-yard touchdown pass in the snow in Ottawa. During his time in Toronto, Ray was named an East All-Star in 2013, 2014 (CFL All-Star both years as well) and 2017. In each of those three years, he was named the East Division's Most Outstanding Player.

The native of Happy Camp, California is the Argos all-time leader in touchdown passes (114), passing yards (20,205), pass attempts (2,476), pass completions (1,757), and pass completion percentage (71.0). Ray also holds Argos records for most 300-yard games in a season (13), most pass completions in a season (474), in a game (40), and consecutive completions (21).

Ray spent the first nine seasons and 156 games of his career in Edmonton (2002-2011), winning Grey Cups in 2003 and 2005, Grey Cup MVP in 2005, a CFL All-Star nod in 2006, and was Edmonton's choice for Most Outstanding Player five times.

The 6'3 signal-caller led the CFL in passing yards four times ('06, '08, '09, and '14), pass completions five times ('05, '06, '09, '14, and '17), and touchdown passes once ('14). Overall, Ray finished his CFL career fourth in passing yards (60,736), fifth in touchdowns (324), is the only quarterback in league history to win four Grey Cups as a starter ('03, '05, '12, and '17) and the only player ever to lead two franchises in all major passing categories.

