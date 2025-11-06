Dominating the Pitch All Month Long: USL League One Player of the Month - October - Babcar Diene

Published on November 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







USL League One today announced that One Knoxville SC forward Babacar Diene has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for October after recording three goals and three assists over the final month of the regular season.







