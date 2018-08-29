Dominant Pitching Backs 'Cats Win in Lowell

August 29, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release





TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats used a dominant pitching performance to lock down their second shutout of the season on Wednesday night in Lowell, winning by a score of 7-0.

Brett Conine started the game with 3.2 scoreless innings, before Ernesto Jaquez pitched through the seventh to earn the win in his ValleyCats debut and Austin Hansen finished the job with two hitless innings.

Offensively, the ValleyCats entered the day coming off of a game where they had a season-low two hits against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. They rebounded with a demanding seven runs on 12 hits.

Ramiro Rodriguez, Oscar Campos, Logan Mattix and Andy Pineda each collected a pair, while Deury Carrasco led the way with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Campos opened up the scoring in the second inning with his third home run of the season. His two runs batted in were tied with Carlos Machado for the most on the team.

Now with a record of 39-31, the ValleyCats have shrunk their magic number to two, entering Thursday's game in Lowell with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m., as the ValleyCats send righty Manny Ramirez to the mound, opposing Spinners' righty Chase Shugart.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.