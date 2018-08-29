Cutters Suspended In Auburn

August 29, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





After the Crosscutters plated four runs in the top of the 4th inning, the skies opened up, bringing heavy rains and lightning to Falcon Park.

The game was suspended at 8:25 p.m. by the umpires. Tonight's game will be resumed tomorrow starting at 5:00 p.m. And played until completion. The regularly scheduled game will follow the first game and be a seven inning contest.

This is the second suspended game of the season for the Crosscutters this season.

Crosscutters Record: 30-40 (W1)

Next Game: Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Auburn, 5:00 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Saturday, September 1st, 2018 vs State College, 7:05 p.m.

Topps Card Pack Giveaway/ Fireworks/ $2 Genessee Beer Special Till 8pm/ Launch-a-Ball

