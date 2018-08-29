Food Fight Maple Kings vs. Pizza Rats Friday, August 31

The Vermont Maple Kings are looking for a fight. A food fight that is!

The Vermont Lake Monsters are head out on the road to play as the Vermont Maple Kings, as they square off against the Staten Island Yankees' alter ego, the Pizza Rats.

As a part of this fun food-themed battle, a friendly wager is on the line. If Staten Island wins, Vermont must catered a pancake breakfast including pure Vermont maple syrup. If Vermont wins, Staten Island must treat the Lake Monsters office to lunch, highlighted by New York style pizza (sans the rats).

