Bullied by Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - Four relievers of the Brooklyn Cyclones combined to hold the Hudson Valley Renegades to no runs on one hit over the final 5.1 innings in a 4-2 win Wednesday night at MCU Park in Brooklyn. With the loss, Hudson Valley's magic number to clinching the division remained a three.

The Cyclones surged ahead early with a three-run second. First-baseman Chase Chambers led off with an infield single then scored when the next hitter, leftfielder Wagner Lagrange, roped a double to center to make the score 1-0. Two batters later, with one away, centerfielder Anthony Dirocie drilled his second homerun of the season over the leftfield wall against Renegades starter Miller Hogan. It was a two-run blast to up the Brooklyn lead to 3-0.

Hudson Valley would try and make a comeback in the fourth. A hit-batsman and walk put runners at first and second with one out when lefttfielder Jordan Qsar rippled a double to center to bring in one runner, and move the other runner to third. Third-baseman Jonathan Aranda followed with an RBI groundout to first and the Renegades were to within one at 3-2.

Later in the inning, Hudson Valley loaded the bases with two out before centerfielder Michael Smith grounded out to first to end the threat.

Things stayed that way until the seventh when the Cyclones added a huge insurance run. Lagrange led off the inning with a resounding triple to center. However, Hudson Valley reliever Trey Cumbie got a groundout and strikeout of the next two batters and appeared poised to get out of the inning unscathed. However, Brooklyn catcher Nick Meyer came through with a lined single to left to bring in Lagrange and increase the Cyclones' lead to 4-2.

The Renegades did not threaten from there as Brooklyn relievers Billy Oxford, Kevin Smith, Andrew Mitchell and Ezequiel Zabaleta combined to shutout Hudson Valley over the final 5.1 innings on just one hit. Oxford (7-1) got the win after coming on for starter Briam Campusano in the fourth inning and allowing one hit and a walk over 1.1 innings. Taking the loss for the Renegades was Hogan (2-4) who gave up three runs on five hits over five frames. Zabaleta tossed a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his second save of the season.

Hudson Valley tallied only four hits in the game with Qsar and second-baseman Garrett Giovannelli each recording doubles. Brooklyn had seven hits with Lagrange registering a double and triple in going 2-3. He also scored twice and drove in a run.

Hudson Valley continues its three-game series with Brooklyn tomorrow with game two beginning at 7:00. The Renegades will trot out right-hander Easton McGee (6-3, 5.37 ERA) to the mound against fellow-righty Christian James (4-1, 1.76 ERA) for the Cyclones.

Hudson Valley returns home Saturday for the final homestand of the regular-season when they take on the Aberdeen Ironbirds in the first of a three-game series. First-pitch is slated for 6:05 and there will be fireworks following the game. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

