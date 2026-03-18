Dominant Debuts: Claire Hutton: Bay FC

Published on March 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC YouTube Video







Claire Hutton was at the center of a blockbuster trade this offseason, getting traded from the @KCCurrent to @WeAreBayFC for $1.1 million. In her club debut in the Bay, Hutton demonstrated exactly what she's made of.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

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