'Dogs Take Three of Four from Milkmen

August 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







FRANKLIN, Wisconsin - Justin Byrd homered on the second pitch of the game, and the Lincoln Saltdogs clinched a win in the four-game series with a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Thursday night.

Byrd's homer was one of two for Lincoln (42-35) in the 1st inning, and Yanio Perez later hit a two-out, two-run homer to give the 'Dogs a 4-0 lead.

Greg Minier allowed just two runs over 5.1 innings, and the 'Dogs won the last three games of the series after losing the opener on Monday night.

David Washington doubled with two outs in the 1st to put Milwaukee (47-30), but the 'Dogs got a two-out RBI single from Skyler Weber to restore a four-run lead in the 3rd.

Milwaukee scored one run in the 6th and 7th innings, and James Pugliese came on in the 9th for his 22nd save. After a leadoff hit-by-pitch and a double, Pugliese navigated the remainder of the inning, allowing just one run on an RBI groundout. With the tying run at 3rd, Logan Trowbridge grounded out and Adam Brett Walker II fouled out to end the game.

Ryan Long had two doubles and scored a run, while Perez hit a two-run homer and Curt Smith drove in a run with two runs scored.

Jesse Stallings, David Zoz and Carson Lance combined to toss two scoreless frames, while Pugliese worked hit league-leading 22nd save - and his second in the series.

The Saltdogs did not allow a home run over the four-game series, and Lincoln combined to hit six of their own.

Lincoln is now 13-4 in its last 17 road games, and the 'Dogs will return to Haymarket Park where they'll play 20 of their final 23 to conclude the regular season.

With the win, the Saltdogs held on to sole possession of second place in the American Association South Division. Lincoln went 5-2 over their final two-city road trip of the year.

The 'Dogs will open a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Haymarket Park on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.