Milkmen Fall in Doubleheader against Saltdogs

August 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Franklin, WI - Reliever Zach Hartman got his first starting nod of the season but ran into trouble early on as Justin Byrd, Ryan Long, and Forrestt Allday reached base with no out. In the cleanup spot, Saltdogs first baseman Curt Smith was hit by a pitch, forcing their first run across. The Milkmen defense behind Hartman had his back in getting out of the inning, as David Washington made a sliding grab on a pop out and Aaron Hill initiated a nifty inning-ending double play.

Long hit a long-shot over the centerfield fence in the top of the fifth inning. Forrest Allday was next to face Milkmen right-hander Ryan Kussmaul, hitting the second home run of the inning, in nearly the spot as Long and giving his team a three run jump.

The Saltdogs found grass in the pastures in the top of the seventh inning when Edgar Corcino went yard, making the score 4-0 Lincoln. Kussmaul issued a pitch that missed inside, hitting Justin Byrd. A fired up Byrd started towards the mound, followed by the benches clearing but no players were ejected.

Garett Delano continued his perfect game into the bottom of the seventh inning, until Logan Trowbridge singled. Carter Hope came in to relieve Delano and walked his first batter Adam Brett Walker II. Next up for the Milkmen was Washington whose hit struck the umpire resulting in a dead ball single and loaded bases. Lincoln shortstop Josh Altmann left the game with an apparent arm injury after making a diving attempt during the play. Cole Sturgeon helped put some runs on the board knocking in Trowbridge and Walker II with a single.

The Milkmen were unable to send in any more runs ending the game 4-2. Milwaukee will face off against the Saltdogs again at 6:35 pm.

