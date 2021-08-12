Flores Fans 15 in Complete Game Win against Kane County

August 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - Ryan Flores (7-2, 3.30 ERA) struck out 15 Kane County batters in a complete game, three-hit win for Fargo-Moorhead as the RedHawks (46-32) defeated the Cougars (37-40) 6-3 in front of 2,957 fans on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The victory sealed the RedHawks' fourth straight series win - Fargo-Moorhead is now 8-2 in its last 10 games.

Flores' 15 strikeouts are the most in a game by a pitcher in the American Association in 2021 and the most by a Fargo-Moorhead pitcher in a game since Michael Tamburino struck out 14 batters on August 14, 2019 against Milwaukee. He is the first RedHawks pitcher to strike out 15 batters in a game since Tyler Alexander fanned 15 St. Paul Saints on August 19, 2016. Flores' performance was the third complete game of 2021 for Fargo-Moorhead after Kevin McGovern threw two earlier in the season.

In the batter's box the RedHawks were led by left fielder Jordan George (1-for-3, walk). After Fargo-Moorhead scored a run each in the second and third innings to open the scoring, George hit a three-run home run - his 12th of the season - to give the RedHawks a five-run lead in the fifth inning. The 'Hawks tacked on another run later in the inning to make it 6-0 after five frames. Sam Dexter (1-for-2, walk, sacrifice fly) and John Silviano (1-for-3, walk) also had an RBI each in the win.

Kane County's offense was smothered by Flores throughout the game and only managed one scoring play - a sixth-inning, three-run home run off the bat of Josh Rolette - all night. Rolette went 2-for-4 and was the only Kane County batter with more than one hit in the game.

RHP Ben Allison (3-3, 5.17 ERA) started for the Cougars and got the loss after giving up six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks in five innings pitched. Allison was replaced by RHP Andrew Stout in the sixth inning. Stout pitched three scoreless innings and allowed only one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

With the Milwaukee Milkmen's loss to Lincoln and the suspension of the Chicago Dogs' matchup with Winnipeg, the RedHawks (46-32) are now one-and-a-half games behind Milwaukee and Chicago - each with identical 47-30 records - for first place in the American Association's North Division.

Fargo-Moorhead will travel to Sioux Falls, S.D. and start a three-game series against the Canaries (28-49) at the Birdcage. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night in Sioux Falls. The RedHawks will return to Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday, August 17 to start a nine-game homestand against Kane County, Houston, and Gary SouthShore.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.