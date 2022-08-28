'Dogs Take Regular Season Home Finale against Railroaders

LINCOLN, Nebraska - Hunter Clanin had a homer and three RBIs, and the 'Dogs held on to take the regular season home finale 11-8 over the Cleburne Railroaders at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon.

Lincoln (43-50) took the lead with Justin Byrd's RBI single in the 2nd inning.

Cleburne (43-50) scored three times in the top of the 5th inning. Jacob Bockelie tied the game with an RBI single, and Edwin Arroyo's RBI double made it 2-1. Zach Nehrir later hit a sacrifice fly and the Railroaders led 3-1 midway through.

The 'Dogs responded with six two-out runs in the bottom of the 5th. Jason Rogers hit an RBI single to make it a one-run game before Luke Roskam tied the game with another run-scoring single. Matt Goodheart then made it 5-3 with a two-run single and Hunter Clanin later tucked a two-run homer down the left-field line.

Cleburne scored three in the top of the 6th inning. Bockelie added a run on a sacrifice fly and Edwin Arroyo's RBI single made it 7-5 before Nick Shumpert scored on a wild pitch to get Cleburne within one run.

The 'Dogs added a run in the 7th inning. With Altmann and second and two outs, Hunter Clanin's RBI single to left-center made it 8-6.

Lincoln added three more runs in the 8th inning. Drew Devine's first professional homer made it 9-6 before Jason Rogers hit a two-run homer that made it 11-6.

Cleburne scored twice on a two-run double from Hill Alexander in the 9th, but Carson Lance picked up his second save of the season.

The 'Dogs won the series two games to one, and Lincoln finished the 2022 regular season home schedule 24-26.

The 'Dogs will finish the regular season with seven games on the road. They'll open a three-game series in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

