RailCats Suffer Defeat in Series Finale

Rosemont, IL - The Chicago Dogs proved too tough for the Gary SouthShore RailCats to manage as they stormed to an 11-0 victory in the series finale.

The Dogs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the pace. They added on another four-spot in the third inning extending their lead to 8-0 in the early goings.

Following a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, the Gary SouthShore bullpen held the Chicago offense in check through the seventh before one more tally in the eighth closed out the scoring.

Despite the lopsided final score, a collection of RailCats players put together good performances. Tom Walraven led the way offensively by going 2-for-4 while LG Castillo reached base twice on a single and a walk. Reyson Santos worked around a two-out double to toss a scoreless seventh, and Aaron Phillips stranded four baserunners in his two relief innings. Yeison Medina left the bases loaded to finish off his lone inning out of the bullpen.

The RailCats have a day off tomorrow before returning to The Steel Yard to host the Kane County Cougars at 6:45 p.m., kicking off their final homestand of the season. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv, 95.9 WEFM, and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

