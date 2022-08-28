Goldeyes Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (62-31) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 11-5 at Newman Outdoor Field Sunday afternoon.

Fargo-Moorhead scored seven times in the bottom of the first inning. First Drew Ward singled to right field to bring in Peter Maris, then John Silviano hit a grand slam home run to right-centre field - his second in as many games - to make it 5-0. Before the inning was over, Maris hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Sam Dexter and Alec Olund came home on Manuel Boscan's infield single.

The Goldeyes (50-43) responded in the top of the second inning when Logan Hill doubled down the left field line to drive in David Washington and Michael Crouse. Deon Stafford Jr. scored Hill with a double to shallow left field, then himself came in on a Reggie Pruitt Jr. two-bagger to left-centre.

Winnipeg pulled to within two runs of the RedHawks in the top of the third inning when Crouse singled to centre field to score Max Murphy.

Fargo-Moorhead went up 8-5 in the bottom of the fifth when Evan Alexander scored on Olund's bloop single to left field and Alexander again crossed the plate in the seventh inning on a fielding error.

The RedHawks rounded out the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning when Silviano hit a two-run single to centre that scored Ward and Leobaldo Pina to make it 11-5.

Trevor Simms (3-6) was awarded the win in a scorer's decision. He pitched one-and-two-thirds scoreless innings in relief of starter Kevin McGovern. Simms allowed only one hit and struck out four.

Goldeyes' starter Alex Hart (0-2) was charged with the loss, surrendering seven runs on four hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Winnipeg broke their club record for strikeouts (752) in a season in the sixth inning when Travis Seabrooke fanned Sam Dexter to surpass the mark set in 2017.

The Goldeyes now return to Shaw Park for their final homestand of the regular season, which opens Monday at 6:30 p.m. against the Kansas City Monarchs. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

