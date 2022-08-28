Altavilla's Big Day Not Enough to Help Birds Avoid Sweep

Sioux Falls, SD - Angelo Altavilla went 5-5 with a homerun and three RBI on Sunday but Kansas City managed to complete the three-game series sweep with a 13-8 victory at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Kansas City scored three times in the first inning, added four more runs in the fifth and three in the top of the sixth to build a commanding double-digit lead before the Canaries got on the scoreboard in the bottom half. Trey Michalczewski doubled with two outs then scored on a double from Aaron Takacs and Altavilla followed with a RBI single to right field.

The Monarchs responded with three runs in the seventh inning to take their largest lead of the game. Sioux Falls wouldn't go quietly, however, exploding for five runs in their half of the eighth. Jabari Henry and Michalczewski each singled to begin the inning before both scored on RBI hits from Takacs and Altavilla, respectively. Kona Quiggle followed with a two-run single and later was driven in by Nick Gotta.

Kansas City escaped the jam with no further damage but allowed a solo homerun to Altavilla in the ninth inning with two outs and two strikes.

Five different Canaries finished with multiple hits as the team pounded out 15 for the contest. Sioux Falls is now 32-61 and will open its final home series of the season Tuesday against Lincoln.

