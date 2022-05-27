'Dogs Slug Their Way to Doubleheader Sweep

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs hit four combined homers, and Lincoln powered its way to a doubleheader sweep of the Sioux City Explorers at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Game 1: Lincoln 4, Sioux City 3

Welington Dotel hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of his Saltdogs debut, and the 'Dogs held on for a 4-3 win in the first game of the doubleheader Thursday evening.

Dotel hit a two-run homer - his first in Lincoln - to flip a one-run deficit into a one-run lead, and Lincoln (7-3) won its fourth straight series opener.

Sioux City (3-7) hit three solo homers - Nick Franklin in the 1st and 3rd innings, and Gabe Snyder in the 2nd - but the 'Dogs got a scoreless inning from Steffon Moore in the 6th and Brandon Cunniff picked up his third save with a scoreless 7th, and the 'Dogs rallied for a third come-from-behind win in 2022.

Tucker Smith allowed three runs but settled in and pitched five innings, allowing seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

The 'Dogs picked up a seventh win in their first 10 games for only the second time in franchise history, and first since 2006.

Game 2: Lincoln 9, Sioux City 2

Josh Altmann hit his first homer of 2022, Garett Delano hit his second as a pro, and the 'Dogs rolled to a 9-2 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

Altmann and Delano hit a pair of two-run homers in Lincoln's five-run fourth inning. Delano gave the 'Dogs (8-3) a 5-2 lead before Altmann followed Ryan Long's RBI double with a two-run shot it make it 8-2.

Sioux City opened the scoring in the second inning with back-to-back homers Sebastian Zawada and Gabe Snyder, but Matt Goodheart tied the game with a two-run double and Delano added an RBI single in the bottom-half.

Kyle Kinman allowed two runs on two hits over five innings in his third start, while Carter Hope tossed a scoreless sixth and Jesse Stallings went 1-2-3 in the seventh.

Lincoln's 8-3 start is tied for the best in franchise history, and the 'Dogs have won each of the first four series of 2022.

