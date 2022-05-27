Explorers Fall in Tight Battle with First Place RedHawks

May 27, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers drop the opening game of the series to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 5-4.

Fargo-Moorhead struck in the top of the first inning only three batters in as Drew Ward hit a three-run home run to give the Redhawks a 3-0 lead.

The Explorers responded in the bottom of the second, to make it a 3-2 game. The two runs coming off of a Mitch Ghelfi two out double.

The X's tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Trey Martin popped up on the infield and the ball fell between four RedHawks, scoring Gabe Snyder from second after his two out double.

The score remained 3-3 until the top of the fifth inning. The Redhawks added two more runs on John Silviano's 2-run shot to center field.

Tyler Beardsley (1-1) took the loss as he went five innings, allowed seven hits, five runs, four walks, hit one batter, and had five strikeouts.

Ryan Flores (2-0) came away with the win. He threw six innings, allowed three runs, six hits, one walk and had ten strikeouts.

Gabe Snyder made it a one-score game after his solo shot that snuck around the left field foul pole. Snyder currently has a nine-game hitting streak and has hit a home run in the last three consecutive games.

With the RedHawks leading 5-4 they turned the ball over to closer Alex Dubord (6) who picked up the save with a scoreless ninth.

Game two of this series will take place tomorrow at 6:05 PM in Sioux City. Carlos Sierra (0-1, 8.44) gets the ball for the X's. He'll be countered by righty Bret Helton (1-0, 12.85) for the RedHawks.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.