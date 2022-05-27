High Scoring Attack Seals Hounds' Win

May 27, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Geneva, Ill. - Lake Country capped off a victory with an impressive ninth inning against the Kane County Atomic Pork Chops, winning 15 to 6. (The Cougars will change their name for four games this season to the "Atomic Pork Chops" in relation to a popular concession item.

After an unearned run put the DockHounds up in the first inning, Connor Bagnieski got into scoring position with a stolen base in the second. Jake Snider then brought in Bagnieski with a single, extending the lead 2-0.

Kane County put their first runs in the fourth with a double by Josh Rolette and a single by Dylan Busby, to tie the game at two runs apiece.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Blake Berry knocked in his first of two runs with a single. Wildredo Gimenez hit a sac-fly to drive in the second runner of the inning. Bagnieski hit one in the gap to drive in Lamar Briggs.

The scoring continued in the frame when Snider cranked a ground-rule double to score another. Gabriel Noriega's single would bring in two more from third and second base. Lake Country scored six runs in that inning alone.

The Atomic Pork Chops would score two in their half of the inning. The DockHounds up 8-4.

Busby doubled in the eighth scoring Jimmy Kerrigan, while B.J. Lopez had a sacrifice fly to inch closer in the ball game, 8-6.

But Lake Country was relentless in the ninth inning, scoring every way they could. They put up seven runs in the inning.

Five singles and four walks brought in the seven runs with just one out in the inning. Kane County was able to get out of the inning, but couldn't manage to score in their half, losing 15-6.

The winning pitcher for the DockHounds was Taylor Bloye, fanning three and giving up two earned runs. The DockHounds will play the Kane County Cougars in Geneva, Illinois again on May 28th. First pitch will be at 6:30 p.m.

You can catch the game live on AAbaseball.tv. For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.