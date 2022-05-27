Dogs Lose Off Cleburne Walk-Off Blast

CLEBURNE, TEXAS - The Chicago Dogs were one out away from their fifth straight win but were devastated by a Zach Nehrir walk-off home run and drop the game 3-2.

Nehrir was a problem all night. The center fielder ended 2-for-4 with two runs and, of course, his game ending homer. This snapped Cleburne's eight game losing streak.

The opportunity to win was made possible by the strong pitching of Cleburne starter Garrett Alexander. The right-hander threw six innings and allowed two runs while striking out a season high 11 hitters. He struggled in his first two rounds on the bump, but was showing electrifying stuff to fool the Dogs all night.

For Chicago, right-handed starter A.J. Kullman was just as masterful. He ended with six innings pitched, allowed one run off of four hits and scrapped together four strikeouts. This is the righty's second straight start allowing one run or less and has seemingly secured his spot in the rotation.

The opening frame was quiet, but Dogs catcher Ryan Lidge brought the noise in the second inning when he launched a solo home run, his second of the season.

Cleburne avoided being left behind in the bottom half of the second. Zach Nehrir slapped a leadoff double to put the pressure on. Nehrir advanced to third off of a sacrifice, and eventually scored once Jordan Wiley broke off his own double. Wiley moved his way over to third. Hoping to minimize the damage, Kullman stared down Cleburne catcher Matt Morgan. On a 1-2 count, Kullman got the best of Morgan and walked off the mound with his second punchout.

In the fourth, Grant Kay woke the Dogs offense back up with a single to put runners on first and second. Lidge picked up a walk and once Harrison Smith stepped in, he took a hefty hack. He eventually made contact, but right to shortstop Nick Shumpert, who fired home to complete the fielder's choice. Connor Kopach struck out next to end the threat.

Chicago would not be silenced in the fifth. Charlie Tilson earned a one-out walk and stole second once aboard to put a runner in scoring position. That gave Danny Mars, the American Association's leader in RBI at 20, time to tack on another. The right fielder lined one over the second baseman and into right field. Tilson used his plus speed to score easily and bring the lead back to 2-1.

Pitching continued to dominate into the bullpen, as well. Kullman was pulled after six innings, but manager Butch Hobson turned to right-handed reliever Ryan Clark to pick up two perfect innings. The reliever entered the game and immediately struck out the side. In the eighth, he returned and continued to just get outs. Clark is yet to allow a run across his six appearances in Chicago.

The Dogs could not capitalize on the star pitching. The Railroaders deployed the trio of Michael Krouza for the seventh, Hunter Cervenka for the eighth and Nick Gardewine for the ninth. Chicago earned only one hit in the later innings.

This set up a do or die opportunity for Cleburne. Up one, right-handed pitcher Paul Schwendel took the place of closer. Jeff Kinley threw 2.1 innings the night before and was unavailable. Schwendel picked up the first out from a ground ball to Kopach at shortstop. The Georgia native had trouble finding the strike zone early and it came back to bite him. His walk to Chase Simpson gave Nehrir the chance to be a hero.

He did just that. On a 1-0 count, Nehrir skied a ball deep into left field. Charlie Tilson jumped to the edge of the wall, but his overhanging glove failed to connect, and the Railroaders completed the miracle victory. It was his first of the season.

This loss brings Chicago to 7-6 on the year. After a 17-7 blowout, the Dogs and Railroaders have played three straight one-run games, all where a team has scored in the eighth inning or later. Saturday's pitching will feature right-hander Carl Brice for the Dogs, while Cleburne trots out fellow righty Trevor Simms. Game time is at 7:06 p.m.

