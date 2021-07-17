'Dogs Score Most Runs in Ten Years in Win over Canaries
July 17, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota - Josh Altmann hit two homers and drove in five runs, and the Saltdogs scored their most runs in a single game since 2011 in an 18-5 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Saturday night.
Altmann hit his second and third homers of the series, and is now tied for second in the league with 18. The 'Dogs hit a season-high five home runs and scored their most runs in a game since beating the Canaries 20-5 at Sioux Falls Stadium on May 31, 2011.
Lincoln (27-27) hit three homers and scored nine times in the 1st inning. Altmann opened the scoring with a three-run homer, Yanio Perez added with a two-run shot and Forrestt Allday made it 9-0 with a three-run homer to right.
Up 11-5 heading into the 5th, Ryan Long hit a three-run homer to make it 14-5. After Justin Byrd doubled in Edgar Corcino to make it 16-5, Altmann homered again to make it 18-5.
Ryan Long had a season-high four hits, while Justin Byrd had three hits and a season-high four runs. Curt Smith had three hits, and Allday reached in four of his five plate appearances. David Vidal had two hits and walked, while Perez hit his second homer as a Saltdog.
Sioux Falls (21-33) starter Grady Wood allowed 14 runs over 4.2 innings, while Lincoln starter John Richy allowed five runs - four earned - over seven innings. Richy is now the first 'Dogs pitcher to turn in consecutive seven-inning starts this year.
The 'Dogs have now won three consecutive games for the fourth time this year, and will have a chance to win a season-high fourth straight tomorrow.
The 'Dogs and Canaries finish the series on Sunday. First pitch time is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin at 1:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.
