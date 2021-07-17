Smith Shuts out Gary SouthShore

Franklin, WI. - Myles Smith already cemented himself as a legitimate relief pitcher in his years with the Milkmen in 2019 and 2020. On Friday night though, Smith proved that he's here to stay as a starter with Milwaukee in 2021, pitching a complete game shutout.

After two hitless innings from both sides to start the game, Milwaukee scored their only run in the bottom of the third. Tony Rosselli reached on a walk from Gary's Trevor Lubking and advanced to second on a stolen base. After Anibal Sierra reached on an error, Brett Vertigan drove Rosselli home on a fielder's choice.

Smith's perfect game bid unfortunately ended in the 5th inning when Zach Welz reached on a triple to the right field corner. The Railcats couldn't scratch a run across with Smith forcing a pop out from Alec Olund and a strikeout from Tommy McCarthy

Brett Vertigan got the first hit for the Milkmen in the bottom of the sixth inning, but was left on the pond.

Friday's game continued to be a battle between pitchers as Railcats' pitcher Trevor Lubking knocked David Holmberg out of first place for most strikeouts in the American Association.

The Railcats had one last shot at redemption in the top of the ninth inning, facing off against a barely fatigued Myles Smith, despite having thrown 93 pitches going into the inning. Pitching coach Dan Runzler came out to visit Smith after Gary's Kevin Cash walked with one out.

"[Runzler] just said 'Hey, I just came out here to give you a breather, it's your game and I trust you. Go ahead and get it,'" said Smith. "I felt a lot better. The biggest thing was coming in and attacking and when you attack guys and make them make plays, good things happen."

Gary was unable to reach home plate and Smith recorded his first complete game shutout of the season, featuring 10 strikeouts. The complete game is Milwaukee's 3rd in the last 8 games, with David Holmberg pitching the other two.

"My biggest thing was coming in and not walking guys and when you don't walk guys, good things happen," Smith said. "Holmberg has been really picking us up and saving the bullpen. I was just trying to be like Holmberg today. It's really good when you give the bullpen a day off and come in fresh, especially to start the series."

The Milkmen take the field again Saturday at 6:00 pm against the Gary SouthShore Railcats.

