RedHawks Set Season High with 24 Hits with 16-6 Win over Goldeyes

FARGO, N.D. - For the third time this season, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (30-24) started a Friday night fireworks show early, clubbing an American Association season-high 24 hits in a 16-6 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-27) in front of 3,388 fans at Newman Outdoor Field. Six RedHawks batters had three or more hits and the team combined for seven extra-base hits in the win.

Fargo-Moorhead got consistency throughout the lineup on Friday, as five different players (Kevin Krause, Alex Boxwell, Dylan Kelly, Sam Dexter, and Nick Novak) had at least three hits, two RBIs, and two runs scored in the win. Boxwell was 4-for-5 with a triple, four runs scored, and two RBIs while Sam Dexter was 3-for-5 with a sac fly, home run, two runs scored, and four RBIs in the win.

RHP Ryan Flores (3-2) started his second game of the season and pitched a gem, as he allowed only one unearned run on six hits and two walks in seven innings pitched. Flores struck out six batters and got his third win of the season.

Winnipeg opened the scoring right away with singles by Tyler Hill and Max Murphy in the first inning. They were then held scoreless until Kyle Martin hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning.

The Goldeyes started RHP Jorge Gonzalez (2-3), who lasted only 2.2 innings. Gonzalez gave up nine runs on 10 hits and two walks and got the loss. RHP Christian James (3-3) replaced Gonzalez and gave up four runs (three unearned) on nine hits in 3.1 innings. RHP Daniel Kubiuk (1-0) came on in the seventh inning and gave up three runs on five hits in his two innings pitched.

The RedHawks and Goldeyes will continue their series with a 6:00 p.m. game on Saturday night. The RedHawks will celebrate their 25th Anniversary as the first 1,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt thanks to Coca-Cola.

