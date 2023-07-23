'Dogs Rally to Take Finale and Series from Explorers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - CF Nick Anderson hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the 'Dogs held on for a 7-6 win over the Sioux City Explorers at MercyOne Field on Sunday evening.

Anderson's 16th homer gave the 'Dogs a 7-3 lead, and Lincoln (32-29) rallied to win the finale and take three of four games from Sioux City (32-31).

Lincoln opened the scoring on a solo homer from C Marshall Awtry in the 3rd inning.

Sioux City tied the game in the 5th on an RBI single from RF Jake Sanford and LF Scott Ota later hit a two-run homer to make it 3-1.

The 'Dogs tied the game with a run in the 7th and one in the 8th. 1B Yanio Perez hit an RBI single to make it 3-2 before C Luke Roskam extended his 27-game on-base streak with a game-tying single in the 8th.

In extra innings, RF Connor Panas broke the 3-3 tie with an RBI single before Anderson made it 7-3. It was Anderson's second straight homer in the top of the 10th inning in an eventual extra-innings win.

The Explorers got within one in the bottom of the 10th. 3B Kyle Kasser made it 7-4 with an RBI single before C Jake Ortega hit a two-run homer that made it 7-6. RHP Carter Hope then retired SS Miguel Sierra and Sanford to end the game.

RHP Zach Keenan allowed three runs over 6 and 1/3 innings, while LHP Steffon Moore tossed one scoreless innings. RHP Devin Conn earned the win with 1 and 2/3 scoreless innings.

The 'Dogs finish the season 10-3 against Sioux City and are 19-8 against the X's since the start of 2022.

Lincoln will now spend an off day traveling to Milwaukee on Monday. First pitch against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:05 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

