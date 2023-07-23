Canaries Late Rally Comes up Short in Series Finale

Oconomowoc, WI - A late comeback effort came up short as the Canaries fell to Lake Country 5-2 on Sunday.

The DockHounds opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning and added four more runs in the fifth.

Mike Hart broke up a no-hit bid with a two-out homerun in the top of the seventh inning and Sioux Falls loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but did not score.

Three walks in the top of the ninth inning filled the bases again and the Birds added another run on an RBI fielder's choice. A fourth walk reloaded the bases with two outs before the game ended on a warning track flyout.

Hart and Ozzie Martinez both had hits for the Canaries who dip to 28-35 overall. Sioux Falls will open a six-game homestand Tuesday night at 6:35pm.

