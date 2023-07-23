DockHounds Walk It off in 10 Innings

July 23, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - A walk-off winner for the Hounds! A thriller in Oconomowoc Saturday night ended with a DockHounds win in 10 innings. Lake Country got the victory 11-10 over Sioux Falls sending the nearly 3,000 fans in attendance home happy.

After a 30-minute delay at the start due to rain, the DockHounds went to battle with the Canaries in what ended up being an offensive slugfest.

Tonight's game featured a combined 27 hits and 21 runs. Despite being outhit, the DockHounds pushed across the deciding run in the 10th to get the win.

Without a doubt, the MVP of the night for Lake Country tonight was Steven Sensley. The Hounds outfielder made a couple fantastic defensive plays at critical times in the ballgame in addition to going 3-5 at the plate, with 2 homers, a double and 3 RBIs.

Curtis Terry hit two bombs of his own with the fifth homer for the DockHounds coming off the bat of Brian Rey in the 4th.

On the pitching side, Brady Kais, Kaisy Portorreal and Jojanse Torres were all fantastic out of the Lake Country bullpen. The three combined to work 3.2 scoreless innings without allowing a single hit.

The walk-off winner came off the bat of Jaxx Groshans in the 10th as he put down a sacrifice bunt to advance Brian Rey from second to third. Rey came around to score the winning run on a throwing error by the Canaries second baseman.

The DockHounds and Canaries will play in the rubber-match of this series tomorrow afternoon. Randall Delgado will get the start for Lake Country. Chris Hardin will take the ball for Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

