Goldeyes Edge Milkmen in Ten Innings

FRANKLIN, WI - On a wild night at Franklin Field it was a wild pitch that determined the outcome in an 8-7 ten-inning win for the Winnipeg Goldeyes (24-37) over the Milwaukee Milkmen (37-23) on Saturday night. The Goldeyes snapped their four-game losing streak and six-game road skid.

Winnipeg appeared to have things in check with a 6-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth. The scoring started in the second inning when Goldeyes designated hitter Jacob Bockelie (6, 7) launched a homer to center field which made it 1-0. In the third inning, Bockelie did it again, this time to left field on a three-run clout to give the Goldeyes a 4-0 advantage.

The gap was widened to 6-0 in the fifth inning on an RBI double for left fielder Najee Gaskins and two-out RBI single for first baseman Tommy McCarthy.

However, in the bottom of the fifth inning Milwaukee started to come back. The frame started on a dropped third strike (passed ball) by Winnipeg catcher Hidekel Gonzalez which allowed Milkmen left fielder Aaron Hill to reach. Designated hitter Rudy Martin scored Hill from first on a double to make 6-1 Winnipeg. The second run was courtesy of second baseman Bryan TorresA with a run-producing single to make it 6-2.

The next inning, the Milkmen tightened the screws more adding three runs. Martin had an RBI single while Torres a two-run single. That closed the gap to 6-5 Goldeyes.

Needing an insurance run, the Goldeyes got that in the ninth as with one out, right fielder Max Murphy (17) belted a homer to right-center making it 7-5. Murphy is now tied with Jose Sermo (no longer with Cleburne) for the American Association lead in homers.

Samuel Adames (2-2) came on in the bottom of that inning attempting to notch a save. However, Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out. Shortstop Gabriel Cancel hit a ball to deep right-center, it was caught Murphy but it turned into a sacrifice fly making 7-6 Goldeyes. While that was the second out, but Milwaukee's Hill down to the last out singled to right which tied the game at seven.

In the tenth, Gaskins was the courtesy runner at second base for Winnipeg. Gonzalez single to center which moved Gaskins to third and eventually he (Gaskins) would score on a wild pitch from Milwaukee's Nate Hadley (1-5). The Milkmen tried to fight back in the bottom half as they had they tying and winning runs on base (first and second) but Adames would strike out the next three hitters including first baseman Roy Morales to end it. Adames earned the win despite blowing the save.

Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez went six innings. He allowed ten hits, five runs (four earned). The right-hander struck out four with no walks. Milwaukee starter Frankie Bartow gave up a season-high in hits for him with ten. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, and allowed six runs (all earned) while fanning four.

Milwaukee leads this series 2-1 as the squads wrap up the four-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1:05. Right-hander Joey Matulovich (2-6) will pitch for Winnipeg against Milwaukee righty Christian Young (6-3)

Winnipeg is 5-3 in extra innings and 6-12 in one-run games

It was the first win for Winnipeg in Wisconsin this season

Shortstop Andy Armstrong is hitless in his last 23 AB's

It was Bockelie's first two-homer game professionally. And his second game of at least four RBI's as a pro. The other was also at Milwaukee----a five-RBI output in August of last year while with Cleburne

Gaskins had three hits. He snapped an 0-15 drought

