'Dogs Lose Heartbreaker in Extras

FARGO, North Dakota - 2B Nate Samson had three hits and two RBIs, but SS Sam Dexter hit a walk-off two-run homer and the Saltdogs fell 10-8 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in 11 innings at Newman Outdoor Field on Saturday evening.

Samson had a two-run double as part of a four-run 10th inning, but the RedHawks (13-7) tied the game on a three-run homer from DH Correlle Prime with two strikes and two outs in the bottom-half of the inning.

The 'Dogs (7-13) had runners on the corners with nobody out in the 11th but failed to score after 3B Will Kengor reached on a fielder's choice and RF Connor Panas was thrown out trying to score from third. DH Zack Miller and C Luke Roskam struck out to end the inning.

Dexter's walk-off was his first homer of the year.

The RedHawks opened the scoring in the 1st inning on a two-run double from RF John Silviano. Prime, who didn't have a multi-hit game before Saturday - then recorded his first of three hits to score Silviano and give the RedHawks a 3-0 lead.

The 'Dogs got a run back on 1B Matt Goodheart's RBI single in the 2nd. Panas later hit a solo homer - his third of the year - to bring Lincoln within a run in the 5th.

The RedHawks added a run on an RBI single from LF Dillon Thomas in the 5th but the Saltdogs tied the game when LF Aaron Takacs hit a two-run double in the 6th.

In the 10th, Lincoln scored four runs. Roskam broke the tie with an RBI ground rule double and Samson followed up with a two-run single. Goodheart then singled in Samson and the 'Dogs took an 8-4 lead.

The Hawks got an RBI single from 1B Manny Boscan in the bottom-half before Prime tied the game with a three-run home run. In the 11th, after 2B Nick Novak laid down a two-strike sacrifice bunt, Dexter's walk-off homer ended the game.

Along with his homer, Panas robbed what would have been a two-run home run from CF Evan Alexander in the 2nd inning, reaching above the fence line to take away a homer and instead start a 9-3 double play that ended the frame.

LHP Steffon Moore allowed four in the 10th and RHP Matt Cronin took the loss in the 11th. RHP Zach Keenan allowed four runs over six innings but settled the game down after a three-run 1st inning, while RHP R.J. Freure pitched one and 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 12:30 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

