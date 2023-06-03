Railcats Rally to Stun Sioux Falls in Extras

Sioux Falls, SD - Gary SouthShore outscored Sioux Falls 7-1 over the final three innings on Saturday to earn a 12-11 victory in ten innings.

The Canaries raced out to an early 3-0 lead with a pair of RBI singles from Jordan Barth and Hunter Clanin and a solo homerun from Darnell Sweeney.

The Railcats, though, scored the next five runs before Jabari Henry blasted a three-run homerun in the fifth inning to put the Birds back in front.

Sioux Falls scored four times in the bottom of the sixth on a pair of bases loaded walks and a Marshall Rich two-run single to build their largest lead of the contest.

Gary SouthShore plated three runs with two-out homerun in the eighth inning to get within 10-8 before Rich delivered an RBI single in the bottom half.

The Railcats tied things up with one out in the top of the ninth on a three-run homerun before retiring the Birds in order to force extra innings.

Gary SouthShore picked up an RBI single in their half of the tenth but left the bases loaded. Sioux Falls managed to get the winning run to first base in the bottom of the frame but could not score.

Eighth different Canaries finished the game with a hit, led by two each from Barth, Henry, Welington Dotel and Mike Hart. The Canaries are now 8-13 overall and look ahead to game three of the four-game set Sunday afternoon at 12:05pm.

