DockHounds Walk off Goldeyes

June 3, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - As the game progressed Friday night in Oconomowoc, there was a feeling in the air that it might come down to the final at-bat. That is exactly what happened. On a night where Marcus Chiu had already extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning single, Chiu came up big again when it mattered most. A line-drive single through the right side scored Demetrius Sims from third as Lake Country walked-off the Winnipeg Goldeyes by a score of 5-4.

For the Hounds, Ryan Hartman started on the mound and the lefty went a solid 7 innings. Despite allowing 4 runs on 11 hits, Hartman kept the Goldeyes scoreless in his final 4 frames. Brady Kais and Jojanse Torres each pitched 1 inning out of the bullpen to keep the ballgame tied headed to the bottom of the 9th.

On the offensive side, Lake Country was able to hit the ball all over the yard. Demetrius Sims got on three times tonight, with two singles and a double. The hero of the night, Marcus Chiu, also reached three times, on two singles and a walk. From the bottom-third of the order, Blake Tiberi also reached three times. In his first start of the season at second base, Tiberi had three singles and an RBI. Hitting was contagious tonight for Lake Country, as 8 of the 9 hitters in the lineup reached base at least once.

The DockHounds will attempt to achieve two "firsts" tomorrow evening. Lake Country will be going for both their first series win, and their first three-game winning streak of the 2023 season the next time the Hounds take the field.

With the win tonight, Lake Country's overall record improves to 5-13. With the loss, Winnipeg falls to 8-11. Manager Ken Huckaby will give the ball to Nick Herold, who will get the start tomorrow for the DockHounds. For the Goldeyes, Luis Ramirez will start on the mound. First pitch tomorrow is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 3, 2023

DockHounds Walk off Goldeyes - Lake Country DockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.