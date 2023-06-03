Chicago Dogs' Offense Quieted in 5-1 Series Opening Loss

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs fell to the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-1 on Friday night at Impact Field. The loss ended the Dogs' three-game win streak and slid them to 14-5 this season.

The Dogs are now 3-3 in the opening game of a series and 11-2 in the rest.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Frankie Bartow was able to shut down the Dogs' offense through six innings by allowing only one run, four hits and striking out five.

Ryan Lidge was responsible for the Dogs' lone run by slashing an RBI double to left field in the sixth inning. Brennan Metzger scored from second base, but Nick Heath was thrown out on a relay from Rudy Martin to Gabriel Cancel to catcher Cam Balego.

Both Metzger and Lidge added two hits. Heath, Lujano and Altmann knocked one of their own.

Nick Green began on the bump for the Dogs and threw 4.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. The Milwaukee offense was shut out by the Dogs' bullpen, despite five walks in the final 4.2 innings.

Drew Ward, Miguel Gomez and Caleb Balego each smacked two hits and an RBI for the Milkmen.

The Milkmen bullpen stifled Chicago's hot offense in three innings of work.

The Dogs look to bounce back Saturday night with fireworks after the game. First pitch is at 6 pm.

