Dogs Calm 'Cats in Series Finale

GARY, Ind.- In the series finale, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (20-26) fell to the Chicago Dogs (28-18) in a 3-0 pitcher's duel that dealt the Dogs the series at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

Dogs' starter AJ Jones (3-1) threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing five hits while he struck out five. Despite a quality start from Cole Cook (1-1), the lefty would suffer a loss on his birthday. Cook went 6.2 innings on the mound with nine hits, three runs, three walks, and a strikeout.

In the first, Danny Mars laced a single into right and an error allowed Michael Crouse to score from second. That was all the Dogs would need to take the win tonight. Chicago would score three runs on Cook in the opening frame, the only scoring outburst of the game.

Jones was stellar throughout, holding RailCats hitters to minimal traffic on the bases one-through-seven. Not only did he shut down the RailCats to hand Gary SouthShore its third shutout of the season, but Jones calmed the 'Cats it in 99 pitches.

Both Tom Walraven and MJ Rookard each recorded two-hit days in the loss. For Rookard, it was his second straight multi-hit effort.

After a day off on Thursday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats hit the road for a 12-day road trip beginning with three-game in Jackson, TN against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at the Ballpark in Jackson.

