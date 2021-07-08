Santoro Walks off as Cougars Sweep Apollos

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars (24-23) didn't have a lead until their final at-bat of the game. Nick Santoro's walk-off single finished off a 11-inning win for the Cougars over the Houston Apollos (7-38).

After stranding 9 runners through the first 10 innings, Santoro blooped a single into shallow left-center field to bring home Josh Rolette for the winning run. The Cougars stranded a runner in scoring position in the 9th and 10th innings, but their bullpen did the same on the other end.

Houston rode a 1-0 lead from Blake Berry's 4th inning home run until the 8th inning. Josh Allen slapped a sacrifice fly to dead center to score Santoro and even the score at 1. Allen's game-tying sac fly took starter Tyler Viza off the hook for the loss. Viza has his best outing of the year, with a personal best seven innings of one-run baseball and a team-high 11 strikeouts. All four Cougar relievers in Christian DeLeon, Mark Seyler, Kyle Huckaby and Andy McGuire held Houston at one run for the rest of the game.

The Cougars now welcome in the Cleburne Railroaders a the first three-game series. It will be the first visit to Northwestern Medicine Field for Cleburne. Friday's game will start at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

