Canaries and Monarchs Close Series Thursday

SIOUX FALLS - The Sioux Falls Canaries (18-26) dropped both games of the doubleheader to the Kansas City Monarchs (27-17) Wednesday at The Birdcage. The Canaries and Monarchs will finish the four-game series Thursday night at 7:05. Wyatt Ulrich extended his hit streak to 26 straight games and his on-base streak to 30 straight games in the sweep.

Thursday night is Fast and Furious night at The Birdcage! We will celebrate one of the most successful blockbuster franchises of the 21st century. It will also be Thirsty Thursday and college night at the Birdcage. Fans can get two 16 oz domestic beers for just $10 or two 16 oz craft/import beers for only $12. College fans can get $5 dollar tickets every Thursday night with a valid ID.

GAME 1: MONARCHS 7, CANARIES 1

Carlos Pimentel (2-2) was credited with the loss in Game 1 for the Canaries (3-3). Pimentel pitched one inning, allowing five hits and five runs. His relief man Parker Hanson was stellar in his professional debut. Hanson entered in the second and put together six innings of three-hit ball. He struck out four while allowing two runs (one earned).

The win was credited to Jameson McGrane (2-1) for the Monarchs. McGrane pitched six innings while allowing three hits and one run. McGrane struck out nine Birds while carrying a no-hitter into the sixth.

The Birds recorded three hits in the Game 1 loss. Wyatt Ulrich recorded one hit and scored. Cade Gotta recorded a hit and an RBI. Jabari Henry had a base hit as well for the Birds.

GAME 2: MONARCHS 8, CANARIES 6

Ulrich recorded two hits, an RBI and scored a run in the second game. Cade Gotta finished with two hits in five at-bats. Nick Gotta notched two hits and two RBIs. Mike Hart recorded two hits, an RBI and scored. Zane Gurwitz chipped in two hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Game 2 loss was credited to Caleb Frare (0-3). Frare pitched 0.2 innings, allowing a hit and two runs late in the sixth inning. Brian Ellington (2-2) was credited with the win for the Monarchs. Ellington pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. Carlos Diaz earned his eighth save of the season by leaving the bases loaded in the ninth. The Canaries stranded 13 in the game. The loss was the eighth straight for the Birds.

The series finale will feature RHP Nick Travieso (4-5, 6.10 ERA) on the mound for the Monarchs and RHP Tyler Garkow (1-4, 6.85) on the mound for the Canaries. A live broadcast of the game will be available via American Association Baseball TV and Fox Sports 98.1 FM.

