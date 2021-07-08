Railroaders Take 6-1 Victory over Milkmen

Franklin, WI. - Looking to end their 5-game losing skid, the Milwaukee Milkmen took on the visiting Cleburne Railroaders on Wednesday.

Cleburne wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Ramon Hernandez hit a line drive between center and right field. Alay Lago used his wheels to score from first on the hit and run and Hernandez narrowly made it into second base.

Hunter Clanin gave the Railroaders a little more steam in their engines, connecting on a curveball from Misael Siverio and sending it on top of the berm in left field. The long ball was Clanin's 6th of the year and made it 2-0 Cleburne.

The Milkmen threatened Cleburne's lead in the bottom of the second when Aaron Hill singled and Tony Rosselli walked but Railroaders starter Jheyson Manzueta induced a double play from Derek Reddy. Manzueta struck out Christ Conley to end the inning.

The Milkmen were victims of bad luck in the 4th inning when Colton Pogue hit a line drive off of the pitcher Siverio with two outs. Cleburne's Osvaldo Martinez followed with a bases-clearing double to make it 4-0 Railroaders. Siverio couldn't get out of the inning without more damage, as the American Association RBI-leader Hernandez knocked his 50th run of the year, scoring Martinez from third.

A glimmer of hope began to spark in the bottom of the fifth for the Milkmen. Makeshift third baseman Reddy singled up the middle, following was Conley who walked. Anibal Sierra loaded the bases, and broke his bat in the process, next Brett Vertigan hit a sac fly to score Reddy, the inning ended 5-1 Cleburne.

Pogue regained the Railroaders five-run lead hitting a home run over the left field fence in the top of the sixth.

Franklin native Takoda Metoxen made his professional debut for the Milkmen in the top of the seventh inning, and struck out the side.

"Growing up here it's a great city and it's good to be back after my five years in Memphis. It's just awesome playing in front of such a nice crowd," said Metoxen about his return home, "Don't mess up in front of everyone I know was the only thing going through my mind."

Milwaukee would not score another run and fell 6-1, their sixth straight loss.

The Milkmen take on the Railroaders again Thursday at 6:35 pm, doubling as $1 beer night.

