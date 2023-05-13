'Dogs Blanked in Game Two

ROSEMONT, Illinois - Ben Terwilliger struck out two hitters in his first professional appearance, but the Saltdogs were shutout, 5-0, by the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field on Saturday night.

Terwilliger went 1-2-3 in the 8th inning in his debut, pitching for the first time out of East Carolina University.

Chicago opened the scoring with a Ryan Lidge RBI fielder's choice in the 3rd inning. Matt Botcher's two-run double made it 3-0 in the 4th and Brennan Metzger added an RBI single to make it 4-0 later in the inning.

Josh Roeder allowed four runs over 3 and 2/3 innings in his Saltdogs debut, while Zach Keenan tossed 2 and 1/3 innings of long relief with two walks and three strikeouts.

Walter Borkovich allowed a solo home run to Josh Altmann in the 7th inning, but did work through his first outing since missing all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery.

The Saltdogs had eight hits - all singles - and stranded 11 runners on base.

The 'Dogs and Dogs have split the first two games of the season, and the series finale is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

