Milkmen Dominate Dockhounds in Season Opener Friday Night in Lake Country

May 13, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







The Milwaukee Milkmen opened their 2023 Regular Season campaign at Wisconsin Brewing Park in Oconomowoc, WI Friday night against the Lake Country DockHounds and they dominated.

Final Score: Milwaukee Milkmen 17, Lake Country DockHounds 4

"Great way to start the season but as we all know this whole thing a marathon, not a sprint," said Milkmen skipper Anthony Barone. "We saw a lot of production out of a lot of different guys and that's what we are looking for early in the season."

Five different Milkmen hit homeruns Friday night including #7 Roy Morales, #70 Rudy Martin, #72 R. Pruitt Jr., #58 Cam Balego and #61 Drew Ward who hit a grand slam in the 7th.

"Drew provides us that middle of the order bat that we needed to replace," added manager Barone. "We identified him (Ward) as one of the top two hitters in the league and we really think Drew is going to provide that for us; the stability in the middle, the consistency and having great at bats. He gives a great presence in the middle and did a great job tonight."

As for pitching, Gregory Vasquez gets the win for the Milkmen hurling 2 and 1/3 innings and giving up 2 hits, no runs, 1 walk with 4 strike outs.

"It was a total team effort on the mound tonight," said Barone. "Mora (Kyle) started us off then Vazquez (Gregori) came in when Lake Country was building a little momentum and provided a different look and then we finished up with Jones (A.J.)and Fuentes (Jose) who gave up zero. Couple that with our athletic defense and stellar offense and that is a recipe for success. We are going to enjoy this win for second and then get ready for game two tomorrow. It's good to be back!"

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 13, 2023

Milkmen Dominate Dockhounds in Season Opener Friday Night in Lake Country - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.