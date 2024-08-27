'Dogs Bats Stay Hot in Series-Opening Win

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (36-58) continued to swing hot bats as they captured game one over league-leading Cleburne (56-38) by a final of 8-3.

INF Dakota Conners reached four times as part of a three-hit performance scoring one run and driving in three RBIs. His hit streak has been extended to five in addition to having hits in 12 of his last 13 games.

INF Luke Roskam homered for the eighth time this season with a moonshot in the eighth inning, he had two hits on the night.

INF Max Hewitt put together his second straight three-hit performance driving in a pair of RBIs.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring in the bottom of the second with a Hewitt RBI single with two outs that scored INF Drew Devine. However, Cleburne would tie the game up in the top of the third with an RBI infield single.

Cleburne took their first lead of the night off of an RBI double, one of two doubles in the frame for the Railroaders.

The 'Dogs responded with their first of two three-run innings as Conners drove in two with a single and Roskam picked up his first RBI of the evening with a base hit.

The Railroaders got one back in the sixth but the scoring continued for Lincoln with three more in the seventh inning featuring Hewitt's and Conners' second RBI singles and DH Matt Pita coming in to score on a wild pitch.

Roskam would add insurance in the eighth with his eighth homer of the season. RHP Dan Kubiuk put together a 1-2-3 ninth inning as the 'Dogs took game one 8-3.

Lincoln is now 5-3 against league-leading Cleburne and has won three of their last four games.

