Culbreth Twirls Gem, Birds Blast Four Homeruns in Victory Over Sioux City

August 27, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries blanked rival Sioux City 5-0 on Tuesday, fueled by a gem from Ty Culbreth and a four homerun effort offensively.

Hunter Clanin and Josh Rehwaldt smacked back-to-back roundtrippers with two outs in the first inning and the Birds never looked back. Jabari Henry blasted a two-run shot in the sixth and Trevor Achenbach followed with a solo homerun.

Culbreth tossed eight shutout innings and allowed just two hits as he earned his league-leading 12th victory. Clanin finished with three hits to lead the effort offensively. The Canaries are now 52-41 and will look to surpass last season's win total when the two teams meet again Wednesday at 6:35pm.

